Peeping Tom incidents scare women in WPB

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released some incredible video following Monday's total solar eclipse across the United States. In the video, you can clearly see the moon's shadow moving across the United States from coast to coast!

One father has taken the initiative to create a mobile app that freezes his son’s phone until he responds to his father’s message.

The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.

A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.

Hunted in their own homes, victims of voyeurism say just one incident makes them too afraid to go outside and too afraid to stay behind locked doors.

And in West Palm Beach, women are noticing a new trend in the crime: some peeping Toms want you to know they are watching.

Jeanette Hickman lives in Northwood and say she was once targeted by a man who wouldn’t just peer into her bedroom window: he would tap on the glass to let her know he was there.

“The hairs on my arms would go up. I would just freeze like I was prey being hunted,” Hickman told Contact 5 Investigative Reporter Merris Badcock.

The first few times she heard the tapping sound, Hickman second guessed her instincts, attributing the sound to an animal or the wind. However, one night, she heard the sound and saw something she hadn’t seen before.

On WPTV Newschannel 5 at 5:00 pm, find out how Hickman not only caught her peeping Tom, but how she kept him from coming back. Plus, we’ve mapped out where these incidents are happening

