Peeping Tom incidents scare women in WPB - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Peeping Tom incidents scare women in WPB

Hunted in their own homes, victims of voyeurism say just one incident makes them too afraid to go outside and too afraid to stay behind locked doors.

And in West Palm Beach, women are noticing a new trend in the crime: some peeping Toms want you to know they are watching.

Jeanette Hickman lives in Northwood and say she was once targeted by a man who wouldn’t just peer into her bedroom window: he would tap on the glass to let her know he was there.

“The hairs on my arms would go up. I would just freeze like I was prey being hunted,” Hickman told Contact 5 Investigative Reporter Merris Badcock.

The first few times she heard the tapping sound, Hickman second guessed her instincts, attributing the sound to an animal or the wind. However, one night, she heard the sound and saw something she hadn’t seen before.

On WPTV Newschannel 5 at 5:00 pm, find out how Hickman not only caught her peeping Tom, but how she kept him from coming back. Plus, we’ve mapped out where these incidents are happening
 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.