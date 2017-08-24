Beach health advisories canceled - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Beach health advisories canceled

The Palm Beach County Health Department has canceled health advisories at four beaches.

They had been posted for Jupiter Beach Park, Carlin Park, Palm Beach and Lake Worth Beach because of elevated bacteria levels.

Wildlife, heavy recreational use, high surf from high winds and high tides or runoff following heavy rains can cause the problem, the Health Department said.

New testing showed water levels at the beaches in the good range.

