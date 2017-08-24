Harvey expected to become major hurricane

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released some incredible video following Monday's total solar eclipse across the United States. In the video, you can clearly see the moon's shadow moving across the United States from coast to coast!

One father has taken the initiative to create a mobile app that freezes his son’s phone until he responds to his father’s message.

The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.

A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- The National Hurricane Center says winds of 125 mph (201 kph) are expected as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast.

The center said Thursday afternoon that Harvey is expected to become a major hurricane by Friday before it reaches the middle Texas coast. As the hurricane approaches Texas, the hurricane's winds have increased to 85 mph (138 kph).

Center spokesman Dennis Feltgen says, "We're forecasting continuing intensification right up until landfall."

The hurricane is expected to make landfall in Texas on Friday night or early Saturday, then stall near the middle Texas coast through the weekend.

The hurricane is expected to produce up to 20 inches (51 centimeters) of rain and up to 30 inches (76 centimeters) of rain in isolated areas over the middle and upper Texas coast through early next week.