Harvey expected to become major hurricane

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- The National Hurricane Center says winds of 125 mph (201 kph) are expected as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast.

The center said Thursday afternoon that Harvey is expected to become a major hurricane by Friday before it reaches the middle Texas coast. As the hurricane approaches Texas, the hurricane's winds have increased to 85 mph (138 kph).

Center spokesman Dennis Feltgen says, "We're forecasting continuing intensification right up until landfall."

The hurricane is expected to make landfall in Texas on Friday night or early Saturday, then stall near the middle Texas coast through the weekend.

The hurricane is expected to produce up to 20 inches (51 centimeters) of rain and up to 30 inches (76 centimeters) of rain in isolated areas over the middle and upper Texas coast through early next week.

