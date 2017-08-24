City of West Palm Beach surveys employees

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released some incredible video following Monday's total solar eclipse across the United States. In the video, you can clearly see the moon's shadow moving across the United States from coast to coast!

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released some incredible video following Monday's total solar eclipse across the United States. In the video, you can clearly see the moon's shadow moving across the United States from coast to coast!

One father has taken the initiative to create a mobile app that freezes his son’s phone until he responds to his father’s message.

One father has taken the initiative to create a mobile app that freezes his son’s phone until he responds to his father’s message.

The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.

The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.

A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene.

A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine...

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.

More evacuations as Hurricane Harvey bears down on Texas

More evacuations as Hurricane Harvey bears down on Texas

Story Video: Click here

Survey results revealed how city of West Palm Beach employees feel about their work environment varies greatly between departments.

“I think those departments that are in this building, because it’s much better communication in this building, tend to score higher,” Mayor Jeri Muoio said.

The city paid $40,000 to Great Place to Work for the company to survey the city’s 1,600 employees.

“One of my sayings is that even on our best day, we can be better,” Mayor Muoio said.

994 employees responded to the survey, which included more than 50 statements employees could say they felt were true or untrue for their own jobs.

WPTV NewsChannel 5 got the raw data for the survey from the city.

The following graphs summarize the survey results.

The graph below shows the five statements the greatest percentage of employees agreed with in dark blue and the five statements the least employees said were true in light blue.

Overall, employees feel they can take time off when they need it, receive professional development training, have a positive effect on the community and also work in an unbiased environment.

“They get to serve people and they’re very proud of that,” the mayor said.

However, they also feel they aren’t included in decisions that affect their day-to-day jobs.

“That makes a lot of sense to me so we’re trying to figure out how to make sure that that happens,” Mayor Muoio said.

The graph above shows statements that had the widest variety of responses between departments. While 93 percent of support services staff surveyed felt they are given the resources to do their jobs, 24 percent of the police department employees surveyed felt that way.

“We had difficulty getting all the police cars that the police needed and they needed their cars and they weren’t getting them in a timely fashion and they were upset about that and I don’t blame them for being upset about it,” Mayor Muoio said. “They should’ve gotten their cars.”

The below graph shows the departments’ overall scores ranked from the highest, the library, to the lowest, the police department.

The above chart shows the scores for the five dimensions the survey statements were based on, including camaraderie, credibility, fairness, pride and respect.

The police department scored the lowest for all of those dimensions and overall. The library, parking and the mayor’s office scored the highest among those categories.

The mayor has been meeting with small groups of city employees to go over the results and get even more feedback. She said the city will put together an action plan.

