Heavy rains soak parts of Palm Beach County

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released some incredible video following Monday's total solar eclipse across the United States. In the video, you can clearly see the moon's shadow moving across the United States from coast to coast!

One father has taken the initiative to create a mobile app that freezes his son’s phone until he responds to his father’s message.

The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.

A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.

More evacuations as Hurricane Harvey bears down on Texas

South Florida is bracing for a repeat of Thursday’s weather. Parts of Palm Beach County saw on and off heavy rains that filled swales and soaked roads and people.

“We’ve been lucky. I haven’t had any problems this morning,” said June Blizzard who was out and about in Jupiter walking her dogs before noon.

“Just been dodging the rain drops. That’s why we go to Carlin park so we can go underneath the pavilion if it starts to rain.”

A little later in the day and further west, Loxahathee Groves saw the downpours that put a damper on afternoon school dismissal and soaked the dedicated crossing guards.

And with an unwavering tropical wave in our midsts, everyone’s bracing for more to come.