Heavy rains soak parts of Palm Beach County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Heavy rains soak parts of Palm Beach County

South Florida is bracing for a repeat of Thursday’s weather. Parts of Palm Beach County saw on and off heavy rains that filled swales and soaked roads and people.

“We’ve been lucky. I haven’t had any problems this morning,” said June Blizzard who was out and about in Jupiter walking her dogs before noon.

“Just been dodging the rain drops. That’s why we go to Carlin park so we can go underneath the pavilion if it starts to rain.”

A little later in the day and further west, Loxahathee Groves saw the downpours that put a damper on afternoon school dismissal and soaked the dedicated crossing guards.

And with an unwavering tropical wave in our midsts, everyone’s bracing for more to come. 

