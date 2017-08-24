Congressman Brian Mast town hall in Jupiter - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Congressman Brian Mast town hall in Jupiter

Story Video: Click here

Congressman Brian Mast hosts three town hall meetings healthcare, Charlottesville, and the military top concerns.

Congressman Brian Mast's town hall meeting at the Jupiter community center drew a crowd large enough to double the amount of time it was supposed to last. Nearly three hours, instead of 1.5.

Emotions ran high on both sides when he was asked how he can still support the President.

The congressman was asked about the future of healthcare and tax reform, as well as other issues the President ran on. He also spoke about military action in Afghanistan and the President's proposed ban on transgendered people serving in the military.

