Police: Man tried setting gas station on fire

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released some incredible video following Monday's total solar eclipse across the United States. In the video, you can clearly see the moon's shadow moving across the United States from coast to coast!

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released some incredible video following Monday's total solar eclipse across the United States. In the video, you can clearly see the moon's shadow moving across the United States from coast to coast!

One father has taken the initiative to create a mobile app that freezes his son’s phone until he responds to his father’s message.

One father has taken the initiative to create a mobile app that freezes his son’s phone until he responds to his father’s message.

The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.

The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.

A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene.

A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine...

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.

More evacuations as Hurricane Harvey bears down on Texas

More evacuations as Hurricane Harvey bears down on Texas

A man poured gasoline around a Chevron gas station and tried lighting it on fire, West Palm Beach police say.

Ricky Carreker is charged with arson to the gas station at 1229 N Dixie Highway with people inside.

A gas station attendant told officers he saw Carreker panhandling outside and asked him to leave several times. The attendant said Carrerker became mad when he told him to leave on Aug. 23 and threatened to light the gas station on fire.

A witness told police he saw Carrerker pour gasoline around the store and try to light it with a lighter.

The officer reported finding Carrerker and said he smelled like gasoline.

The officer said he could see some gasoline on the concrete around the station and the doors smelled like gasoline. He found a charred piece of paper near the gasoline puddle, the officer wrote in a report.

Carrerker told the officer he was made an attendant approached him with a baseball bat several times, telling him to leave. He said he poured gasoline around the store to scare the attendants. He said he lit a cigarette, not the gasoline.

The officer placed Carrerker under arrest and a judge ordered him to be held at the Palm Beach County Jail on $50,000 bond.