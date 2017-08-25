U.S. Rep. Brian Mast holds town hall in Jupiter - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast holds town hall in Jupiter

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast hosts three town hall meetings healthcare, Charlottesville, and the military top concerns.

Mast's town hall meeting at the Jupiter community center drew a crowd large enough to double the amount of time it was supposed to last.

Mast spoke for nearly three hours, instead of one and a half hours.

Emotions ran high on both sides when he was asked why he still supports the president.

The congressman was asked about the future of healthcare and tax reform, as well as other issues the President ran on.

He also spoke about military action in Afghanistan and the president's proposed ban on transgendered people serving in the military.

