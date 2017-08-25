Rep. Mast to update public on Lake O reservoir - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Rep. Mast to update public on Lake O reservoir

Story Video: Click here

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast is expected Friday to outline the latest plans to build a reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee.

The update will come after a meeting Mast requested with the Army Corps of Engineers. 

The congressman says he asked for the meeting after the Corps said it needed more time to think over plans. 

RELATED: More toxic water coverage | Mast wants to speed up reservoir | Scott signs bill for reservoir

That did not sit well with Mast who said Treasure Coast residents have waited long enough.

This summer Senate Bill 10 was signed into law approving the construction of a reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee.

The law set an Aug. 1 deadline requiring the Corps and South Florida Water Management District to start working together.

The Corps said they need more time, but Mast says he plans on discussing it with them. He is also asking for monthly updates from the Corps as long as they are involved in the project.

So far this year, the Treasure Coast has not seen the crisis it experienced along the St. Lucie River last summer.

The Corps however hasn't ruled out discharges, which are possible if water in the lake continues to rise. 

The Corps is currently considering diverting farmland runoff from Martin County to the south fork of the St. Lucie River.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.