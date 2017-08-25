Rep. Mast to update public on Lake O reservoir

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released some incredible video following Monday's total solar eclipse across the United States. In the video, you can clearly see the moon's shadow moving across the United States from coast to coast!

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released some incredible video following Monday's total solar eclipse across the United States. In the video, you can clearly see the moon's shadow moving across the United States from coast to coast!

One father has taken the initiative to create a mobile app that freezes his son’s phone until he responds to his father’s message.

One father has taken the initiative to create a mobile app that freezes his son’s phone until he responds to his father’s message.

The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.

The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.

A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene.

A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine...

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.

More evacuations as Hurricane Harvey bears down on Texas

More evacuations as Hurricane Harvey bears down on Texas

Story Video: Click here

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast is expected Friday to outline the latest plans to build a reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee.

The update will come after a meeting Mast requested with the Army Corps of Engineers.

The congressman says he asked for the meeting after the Corps said it needed more time to think over plans.

RELATED: More toxic water coverage | Mast wants to speed up reservoir | Scott signs bill for reservoir

That did not sit well with Mast who said Treasure Coast residents have waited long enough.

This summer Senate Bill 10 was signed into law approving the construction of a reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee.

The law set an Aug. 1 deadline requiring the Corps and South Florida Water Management District to start working together.

The Corps said they need more time, but Mast says he plans on discussing it with them. He is also asking for monthly updates from the Corps as long as they are involved in the project.

So far this year, the Treasure Coast has not seen the crisis it experienced along the St. Lucie River last summer.

The Corps however hasn't ruled out discharges, which are possible if water in the lake continues to rise.

The Corps is currently considering diverting farmland runoff from Martin County to the south fork of the St. Lucie River.