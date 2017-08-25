5 People spotted running from Belle Glade arson - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

5 People spotted running from Belle Glade arson

Story Video: Click here

Palm Beach County detectives are seeking to identify five people of interest spotted running away from a fire earlier this month on an abandoned property in Belle Glade.

The unknown individuals were running from a church on the abandoned Glades Correctional Institute facility property just before the fire was intentionally set.

 

The fire resulted in more than $25,000 in damage. 

This incident occurred on Aug. 8 at about 6 p.m.

Glades Correctional Institute is located at 500 Orange Ave. Circle in Belle Glade.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.