Rabies alert in Palm City

A rabies alert has been issued for Palm City, according to the Florida Department of Health in Martin County.

It is due to a raccoon that tested positive for the disease.

The alert is in effect for 60 days within the following boundaries:

East of SW Murphy Road & SW High Meadows Avenue to the St Lucie River. North of Martin Downs Boulevard to the Martin County line.

The health department said this is the second rabies case in Palm City this year and the third in Martin County.

The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast is hosting a rabies and microchip clinic Saturday, August 26, 8:30 am – 4:00 pm. Call 772-223-8822 for an appointment. The event will be held at the main shelter: 4100 SW Leighton Farm Ave, Palm City. Cost is $20 and covers the rabies vaccination and microchip.

The health department offers this advice:

Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets and at-risk livestock.

Do not allow your pets to run free. Follow leash laws by keeping pets and livestock secured on your property.  If your pet or livestock are bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Martin County Animal Services at 772-463-3211.

Support animal control in efforts to reduce feral and stray animal populations.

Spay or neuter your pets to help reduce the number of unwanted pets that may not be properly cared for or regularly vaccinated.

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with outdoor food sources such as uncovered trash or litter.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, schools and other similar areas, where they might come in contact with people and pets.

Persons who have been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek medical attention and report the injury to the Florida Department of Health in Martin County at 772-221-4000.

Information from the Florida Dept. of Health in Martin County

