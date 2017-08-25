FL man accused of illegally picking berries

The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.

A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.

More evacuations as Hurricane Harvey bears down on Texas

The idea is to get ten other families in your area to sign up so your child is not the only one without a smartphone under the age of 13.

Pledge asks parents to not buy smartphones for children under 13

Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.

An Immokalee man was caught Thursday picking palmetto berries on a Fellsmere man’s land, according to an arrest report.

Guillermo Gomez-Santos was spotted by a worker on the property near the 3600 block of 90th Ave. on Aug. 24, Fellsmere police say.

Gomez-Santos told officers he and another man were dropped off on Interstate 95 and then hopped the fence to pick berries, the report states.

Police said Gomez-Santos only speaks Spanish, so the worker that caught him translated to police what he was saying.

The worker told officers Gomez-Santos did not know where the other man was but believed he was still on the property.

Fellsmere police warned against picking palmetto berries on private property earlier this month. Police say officers made another arrest for berry picking on private property in August.

Palmetto berries are worth about $1 per pound this time of year, according to officers.

Gomez-Santos is charged with trespassing and was released from the Indian River County Jail on $500 bond.