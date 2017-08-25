FL man accused of illegally picking berries - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

FL man accused of illegally picking berries

An Immokalee man was caught Thursday picking palmetto berries on a Fellsmere man’s land, according to an arrest report.

Guillermo Gomez-Santos was spotted by a worker on the property near the 3600 block of 90th Ave. on Aug. 24, Fellsmere police say.

Gomez-Santos told officers he and another man were dropped off on Interstate 95 and then hopped the fence to pick berries, the report states.

Police said Gomez-Santos only speaks Spanish, so the worker that caught him translated to police what he was saying.

The worker told officers Gomez-Santos did not know where the other man was but believed he was still on the property.

Fellsmere police warned against picking palmetto berries on private property earlier this month. Police say officers made another arrest for berry picking on private property in August.

Palmetto berries are worth about $1 per pound this time of year, according to officers.

Gomez-Santos is charged with trespassing and was released from the Indian River County Jail on $500 bond.

