Cops: Man jumped from car with kid in backseat

A man jumped from a moving car he was driving with a child in the backseat to run away from officers, Fort Pierce police say.

An officer says he started following Edward Williams, 24, when he saw him run a stop sign near Ave L. and N 10th St. on Aug. 24.

Williams ran over two mailboxes and then jumped out of his moving car, according to an arrest report.

He ran through a yard while the officer says he was following Williams.

A female got out of the passenger seat and went into the driver's seat of William’s car, the report states. The officer reported seeing a child in the backseat of the car.

Records show Williams was released from the St. Lucie County Jail an hour and a half before the incident.

Williams was arrested and is charged with child neglect, damaging property and resisting an officer.  He is being held at the St. Lucie County Jail on $22,500 bond.

