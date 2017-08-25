Cops: Man jumped from car with kid in backseat

The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.

A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.

More evacuations as Hurricane Harvey bears down on Texas

The idea is to get ten other families in your area to sign up so your child is not the only one without a smartphone under the age of 13.

Pledge asks parents to not buy smartphones for children under 13

Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.

A man jumped from a moving car he was driving with a child in the backseat to run away from officers, Fort Pierce police say.

An officer says he started following Edward Williams, 24, when he saw him run a stop sign near Ave L. and N 10th St. on Aug. 24.

Williams ran over two mailboxes and then jumped out of his moving car, according to an arrest report.

He ran through a yard while the officer says he was following Williams.

A female got out of the passenger seat and went into the driver's seat of William’s car, the report states. The officer reported seeing a child in the backseat of the car.

Records show Williams was released from the St. Lucie County Jail an hour and a half before the incident.

Williams was arrested and is charged with child neglect, damaging property and resisting an officer. He is being held at the St. Lucie County Jail on $22,500 bond.