Riviera police dept. has mold, union says

The Riviera Beach Police Department complex has mold, according to the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association.

It said it was alerted to the problem by its members.

According to the association, there is a "great deal of mold in various places throughout the building."

The PBA said the city manager is committed to resolving the issue.

The PBA said it has told members to limit their exposure in the building until it is fixed.

The city council chambers also has a mold problem as does the Riviera Beach Public Works Department.

