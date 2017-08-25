Harvey to cause surge in gas prices in Florida - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Harvey to cause surge in gas prices in Florida

Hurricane Harvey may be making landfall hundreds of miles away, but we're going to see some effects of the storm right here in Palm Beach County.

AAA predicts gas prices could rise as much as 30 cents in Florida.

"Gotta fill up now," said Matthew Rosenhouse.

The storm threatens Gulf Coast refineries that help supply the Sunshine State with gasoline.

"Looks like it's going to be pretty bad," said one driver.

Florida pumps are primarily supplied by refineries in Texas and Louisiana.

Brian Hamilton travels up and down Florida for work and fills up pretty much everyday.

He fears next week his spending will go way up.

"180 dollars just for gas," said Hamilton.

The good news in all of this is the prices will eventually come down once Harvey moves on.

