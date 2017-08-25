Harvey to cause surge in gas prices in Florida

A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene.

A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine...

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.

More evacuations as Hurricane Harvey bears down on Texas

More evacuations as Hurricane Harvey bears down on Texas

The idea is to get ten other families in your area to sign up so your child is not the only one without a smartphone under the age of 13.

The idea is to get ten other families in your area to sign up so your child is not the only one without a smartphone under the age of 13.

Pledge asks parents to not buy smartphones for children under 13

Pledge asks parents to not buy smartphones for children under 13

Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.

Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.

Conor McGregor is a massive underdog against Floyd Mayweather, but stop pretending the improbable doesn't happen in combat sports.

Conor McGregor is a massive underdog against Floyd Mayweather, but stop pretending the improbable doesn't happen in combat sports.

McGregor must get rough and creative to upset Mayweather

McGregor must get rough and creative to upset Mayweather

Story Video: Click here

Hurricane Harvey may be making landfall hundreds of miles away, but we're going to see some effects of the storm right here in Palm Beach County.

AAA predicts gas prices could rise as much as 30 cents in Florida.

"Gotta fill up now," said Matthew Rosenhouse.

The storm threatens Gulf Coast refineries that help supply the Sunshine State with gasoline.

"Looks like it's going to be pretty bad," said one driver.

Florida pumps are primarily supplied by refineries in Texas and Louisiana.

Brian Hamilton travels up and down Florida for work and fills up pretty much everyday.

He fears next week his spending will go way up.

"180 dollars just for gas," said Hamilton.

The good news in all of this is the prices will eventually come down once Harvey moves on.