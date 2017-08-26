Former officer gets 4 years for smuggling guns

Monday, August 21 2017 2:51 PM EDT2017-08-21 18:51:46 GMT
A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene.
MIAMI (AP) -- A former police officer assigned to Miami International Airport has been sentenced to four years in prison for smuggling weapons to associates in the Dominican Republic.
A U.S. Attorney's Office news release says 48-year-old Michael Freshko was sentenced Friday after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to unlawfully export firearms.
Court documents say Freshko used his position to bring weapons into the airport without going through screening. The guns were handed over to an associate who took them aboard commercial flights to the Dominican Republic.
The six weapons were all smuggled in 2012. Prosecutors identified them as four Glock 9 mm pistols, one Sig Sauer 9 mm pistol and one Sig Sauer rifle.