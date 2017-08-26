NYC calorie rule scrutinized in courts of law - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

NYC calorie rule scrutinized in courts of law

NEW YORK (AP) -- New York City has had to go to court to defend its pioneering requirement for calorie counts on chain restaurant menus.

Scientists say the jury's also still out on whether giving people calorie counts spurs them to eat healthier.

The city's first-in-the-nation policy took full effect in 2008 and inspired a similar federal rule, set to take effect next year.

But opponents of the idea remain, including some who question its effectiveness.

Studies haven't conclusively shown that restaurant-goers, on the whole, order lighter foods when the calorie tally is there.

The National Association of Convenience Stores cited that research when it sued to stop the city from enforcing its version of the rule ahead of the federal regulation. The city agreed to do so until at least next May.

