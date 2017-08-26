Few bidders in online sale of rhino horn

Monday, August 21 2017 2:51 PM EDT2017-08-21 18:51:46 GMT
Thursday, August 24 2017 11:37 AM EDT2017-08-24 15:37:55 GMT
A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene.
JOHANNESBURG (AP) -- A rhino breeder in South Africa who held what he called the world's first legal online auction of rhino horns says there were fewer bidders and sales than expected.
However, a law firm representing breeder John Hume said Saturday that the two-day auction sets the stage for future sales. It says "very few" bidders signed up because they had fewer than two days to register after a court ordered the South African government to grant a selling permit to Hume.
Hume says a legal trade will undercut rhino poaching. Critics believe it will spur demand and tempt poachers to launder horns into the legal trade.
While the court opened the way to a domestic trade in rhino horn, South Africa says it respects an international trade ban dating to 1977.