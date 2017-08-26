Deputy fired after sheriff says he taunted boy

Monday, August 21 2017 2:51 PM EDT2017-08-21 18:51:46 GMT
Thursday, August 24 2017 11:37 AM EDT2017-08-24 15:37:55 GMT
A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine...
LARGO, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida sheriff has fired a decorated deputy he says taunted an autistic boy.
The Tampa Bay times reports Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri fired Deputy Ural Darling on Friday.
Gualitieri said Darling took the 13-year-old to his middle school's office last May for throwing a book at a teacher. He said the boy has the cognitive ability of a first grader. Darling was assigned to the school.
He said Darling taunted the boy with handcuffs and threatened to put him in a mental hospital for life. The confrontation was captured on a recorder the boy's mom placed in his pants.
Darling received a commendation last year for saving a woman who collapsed. He was Florida's 2011 school resource officer of the year. Darling doesn't have a listed phone number.