Mom of baby found dead in car was running late

A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.

The idea is to get ten other families in your area to sign up so your child is not the only one without a smartphone under the age of 13.

Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.

MASON, Ohio (AP) -- A search warrant affidavit says the Ohio woman who left her 15-month-old daughter in a car for nine hours at an office building parking lot outside Cincinnati was running late and forgot to drop off the baby at daycare.

The warrant was to search the car of Karen Osorio-Martinez, a senior research scientist at Proctor & Gamble in Mason. She frantically called 911 Wednesday afternoon when she found her daughter, Sofia, strapped in a rear-facing car seat after learning from her husband the baby wasn't at day care when he tried to pick her up.

Preliminary autopsy findings show the baby's death was heat-related.

A prosecutor has said it would be premature to discuss criminal charges against Osorio-Martinez until after a police investigation has been completed.