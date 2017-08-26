Secret Service tests gunshot detection system

A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene.

A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine...

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.

The idea is to get ten other families in your area to sign up so your child is not the only one without a smartphone under the age of 13.

The idea is to get ten other families in your area to sign up so your child is not the only one without a smartphone under the age of 13.

Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.

Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The U.S. Secret Service is warning residents of the nation's capital that they may hear bursts of live gunfire Saturday and early Sunday morning as the agency tests a detection system.

The Secret Service says the gunfire is part of calibration for a system that indicates the source and direction of gunshots. A statement from the Secret Service says the system "provides real time detection and geolocation of gunshots fired within proximity of protected sites."

As part of the test, multiple rounds will be fired from various weapons in three-shot increments. Several streets in Washington will also be closed, around the White House and the Naval Observatory, the home of the vice president.