Family searching for answers one year later

One year later, a grieving family in Palm Beach County marched in hopes of finding who killed their loved one.

Family members marched down the very street where 53-year-old Robert Mack was killed in 2016.

His body was found inside a truck along H Street near 10th Avenue in Lake Worth.

The family hopes someone from the neighborhood will come forward and do the right thing.

If you have any information about the crime, please contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

