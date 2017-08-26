Abused dog recovering, looking for forever home - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Abused dog recovering, looking for forever home

A six-year-old dog came to the Treasure Coast Humane Society weighing only two pounds.

"Chacha" was severely dehydrated and blind in one eye.

Today she is doing much better and getting some much needed relaxation.

Her vet says Chacha truly beat the odds.

"She would have died had she been there more than a few hours, she wouldn't have made it. The next step for her is to find a nice foster home where she can be warm and happy and get some TLC and eat, gain her way back and get strong to make her more comfortable," said Dr. Patricia Diskant.

If you are interested in fostering Chacha, contact the Treasure Coast Humane Society.

