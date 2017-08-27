Man shot and killed in Palm Beach Gardens

Posted: Thursday, August 24 2017 6:06 PM EDT 2017-08-24 22:06:51 GMT Updated: Friday, August 25 2017 2:30 PM EDT 2017-08-25 18:30:30 GMT Conor McGregor is a massive underdog against Floyd Mayweather, but stop pretending the improbable doesn't happen in combat sports. More >> Conor McGregor is a massive underdog against Floyd Mayweather, but stop pretending the improbable doesn't happen in combat sports. More >> Updated: Monday, June 19 2017 8:41 AM EDT 2017-06-19 12:41:12 GMT (Source: Bubba Hinson)
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.
More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.
More >> Posted: Friday, August 25 2017 4:22 AM EDT 2017-08-25 08:22:00 GMT Updated: Friday, August 25 2017 4:49 AM EDT 2017-08-25 08:49:57 GMT
The idea is to get ten other families in your area to sign up so your child is not the only one without a smartphone under the age of 13.
More >>
The idea is to get ten other families in your area to sign up so your child is not the only one without a smartphone under the age of 13.
More >> Posted: Thursday, August 24 2017 2:56 AM EDT 2017-08-24 06:56:25 GMT Updated: Friday, August 25 2017 2:38 AM EDT 2017-08-25 06:38:20 GMT
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.
More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.
More >> Posted: Monday, August 21 2017 2:51 PM EDT 2017-08-21 18:51:46 GMT Updated: Thursday, August 24 2017 11:37 AM EDT 2017-08-24 15:37:55 GMT
A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine...
More >>
A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene.
More >>
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. -- A man was shot to death in Palm Beach Gardens early Sunday.
Officers with the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department responded to a report of shots fired on Sunset Drive at 1:57 a.m.
When they arrived the victim was dead.
Police have not yet confirmed the identity of the victim and no suspect information is available at this time.
Police say they do not believe the shooting was random.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available. Scripps Only Content 2017