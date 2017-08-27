Man shot and killed in Palm Beach Gardens - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man shot and killed in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. -- A man was shot to death in Palm Beach Gardens early Sunday.

Officers with the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department responded to a report of shots fired on Sunset Drive at 1:57 a.m.

When they arrived the victim was dead.

Police have not yet confirmed the identity of the victim and no suspect information is available at this time.

Police say they do not believe the shooting was random.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

