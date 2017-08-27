Child bitten by a shark at Bathtub Reef Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Child bitten by a shark at Bathtub Reef Beach

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- A young child was bitten by a shark at Bathtub Reef Beach on Sunday.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, the child was flown to the hospital with leg injuries.

Bathtub Beach will be closed for the remainder of Sunday.

