How to help the Red Cross respond to Harvey

A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.

The idea is to get ten other families in your area to sign up so your child is not the only one without a smartphone under the age of 13.

Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.

Conor McGregor is a massive underdog against Floyd Mayweather, but stop pretending the improbable doesn't happen in combat sports.

The American Red Cross is accepting monetary and blood donations to help those affected by Harvey, which is still dumping rain on the Houston area in Texas.

Harvey made landfall late Friday as a category 4 hurricane. It later weakened, but has been lingering over Houston, causing unprecedented flooding.

Houston-area officials said they already performed more than 1,000 water rescues and nearly 1,000 more were in queue early Sunday as torrential rain from Harvey in the city and across southeast Texas. The National Weather Service is asking people to get on their roofs if the highest floor of the house becomes "dangerous."

On their website, the Red Cross is calling for blood donations, which are being accepted throughout the country.

The Red Cross is also accepting donations online, which can be paid with a credit card or Pay Pal. You can also make a $10 donation by texting "REDCROSS" to 90999.

