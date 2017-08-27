How to help the Red Cross respond to Harvey - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

How to help the Red Cross respond to Harvey

The American Red Cross is accepting monetary and blood donations to help those affected by Harvey, which is still dumping rain on the Houston area in Texas.

Harvey made landfall late Friday as a category 4 hurricane. It later weakened, but has been lingering over Houston, causing unprecedented flooding.

Houston-area officials said they already performed more than 1,000 water rescues and nearly 1,000 more were in queue early Sunday as torrential rain from Harvey in the city and across southeast Texas. The National Weather Service is asking people to get on their roofs if the highest floor of the house becomes "dangerous."

On their website, the Red Cross is calling for blood donations, which are being accepted throughout the country.

The Red Cross is also accepting donations online, which can be paid with a credit card or Pay Pal. You can also make a $10 donation by texting "REDCROSS" to 90999.
 

