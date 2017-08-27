Hurricane Harvey disaster relief: How to help

A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene.

A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine...

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.

The idea is to get ten other families in your area to sign up so your child is not the only one without a smartphone under the age of 13.

The idea is to get ten other families in your area to sign up so your child is not the only one without a smartphone under the age of 13.

Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.

Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.

Conor McGregor is a massive underdog against Floyd Mayweather, but stop pretending the improbable doesn't happen in combat sports.

Conor McGregor is a massive underdog against Floyd Mayweather, but stop pretending the improbable doesn't happen in combat sports.

As Hurricane Harvey continues churning over southeast Texas on Sunday, thousands of residents are being forced out of their homes as floods build. In the Houston area, at least 2 feet of rain has fallen since Friday.

In response to the tragic situation in Texas, several national charity groups are soliciting donations to provide direct assistance to Texans affected by Hurricane Harvey.

One prominent charity providing assistance to victims of Harvey is the American Red Cross.

According to the Red Cross, it is mobilizing hundreds of trained Red Cross disaster relief workers, truckloads of kitchen supplies and tens of thousands of ready-to-eat meals. The Red Cross has trailers full of shelter supplies including cots and blankets, the Red Cross said.

"This is a dangerous storm and the next few days are going to challenge everyone along the Gulf Coast. This is the time for folks to come together to support one another," said Brad Kieserman, vice president of Disaster Services Operations and Logistics for the Red Cross. "We are launching our largest hurricane relief effort in years, and with the help of our partners, we are ready to shelter thousands of people."

To donate to the Red Cross, text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. The Red Cross is also accepting contributions to its website.

The Salvation Army is also preparing crews as part of the disaster response. The Salvation Army said its Emergency Disaster Services relief crews are loading pallets of water and food into 27 mobile kitchens.

“Trained Salvation Army staff and volunteers will be ready with a hot meal, a snack and a cup of coffee or bottled water for first responders and survivors,” said Alvin Migues, Emergency Disaster Services Director for The Salvation Army in Texas. “Salvation Army Officers, who are ordained ministers will counsel and pray with survivors and first responders. This ministry continues to be an integral part of Salvation Army disaster service.”

The Salvation Army is accepting donations through its website, or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.