Local Salvation Army deploying team to Texas

South Florida residents are stepping up to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

A field crew with the Salvation Army of Palm Beach County will be leaving Tuesday to assist in the disaster relief efforts.

Over the weekend volunteers loaded and stocked its mobile kitchen. The kitchen will be able to serve 1,500 meals a day and has a refreshment station to aid first responders.

The mobile kitchen departing West Palm Beach is one of eight being deployed to Texas. They will help support the disaster response teams already positioned in San Antonio, Galveston, Houston and Corpus Christi. So far 42 mobile kitchens have been deployed from across the country and more are on the way.

Donations to support relief efforts as well as a link to the online volunteer course may be found at: disaster.salvationarmyusa.org.

