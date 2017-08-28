Local Salvation Army deploying team to Texas

A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene.

A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine...

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.

More evacuations as Hurricane Harvey bears down on Texas

More evacuations as Hurricane Harvey bears down on Texas

The idea is to get ten other families in your area to sign up so your child is not the only one without a smartphone under the age of 13.

The idea is to get ten other families in your area to sign up so your child is not the only one without a smartphone under the age of 13.

Pledge asks parents to not buy smartphones for children under 13

Pledge asks parents to not buy smartphones for children under 13

Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.

Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.

Conor McGregor is a massive underdog against Floyd Mayweather, but stop pretending the improbable doesn't happen in combat sports.

Conor McGregor is a massive underdog against Floyd Mayweather, but stop pretending the improbable doesn't happen in combat sports.

McGregor must get rough and creative to upset Mayweather

McGregor must get rough and creative to upset Mayweather

South Florida residents are stepping up to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

A field crew with the Salvation Army of Palm Beach County will be leaving Tuesday to assist in the disaster relief efforts.

RELATED: FEMA expects to be in Houston 'for years' | Help Harvey victims | Elderly residents rescued

Over the weekend volunteers loaded and stocked its mobile kitchen. The kitchen will be able to serve 1,500 meals a day and has a refreshment station to aid first responders.

The mobile kitchen departing West Palm Beach is one of eight being deployed to Texas. They will help support the disaster response teams already positioned in San Antonio, Galveston, Houston and Corpus Christi. So far 42 mobile kitchens have been deployed from across the country and more are on the way.

Donations to support relief efforts as well as a link to the online volunteer course may be found at: disaster.salvationarmyusa.org.