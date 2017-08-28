Local Salvation Army deploying team to Texas

Monday, August 21 2017 2:51 PM EDT2017-08-21 18:51:46 GMT
A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene.
Over the weekend volunteers loaded and stocked its mobile kitchen. The kitchen will be able to serve 1,500 meals a day and has a refreshment station to aid first responders.
The mobile kitchen departing West Palm Beach is one of eight being deployed to Texas. They will help support the disaster response teams already positioned in San Antonio, Galveston, Houston and Corpus Christi. So far 42 mobile kitchens have been deployed from across the country and more are on the way.