Redevelopment discussed at Martin Co. open house

The Martin County Community Development held an open house Saturday, inviting residents to come out and give their input and visions for the county.

Organizers say this annual event is crucial towards building better relationships between county officials and the community.

 

"We want the community to come out and we want them to talk to us. It's a great idea for them to talk to each other. This would be a time that they could see what's going on and the other Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) areas, and how that would affect them, and where their vision should go and maybe get some ideas,” said Susan Kores with the Office of Community Development Manager.

Seven Martin County CRAs participated in this year's redevelopment plan.

