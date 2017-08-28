75-Year-old woman missing near Delray Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

75-Year-old woman missing near Delray Beach

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 75-year-old woman with dementia near Delray Beach. 

The missing woman, Rose Marie Turner, was last seen around 9 p.m. Sunday by her husband. She walked away from her residence in the 15200 block of Jackson Rd. near Delray Beach.

Turner is 5 feet 2 inches, about 120 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. 

She was last wearing a black shirt that said "Brenda's Birds."

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 688-3400.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.