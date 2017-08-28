Distracted-driving simulator visits PB State - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Distracted-driving simulator visits PB State

College students will have the chance to see how dangerous distracted driving can be without getting behind the wheel.

It's all part of AT&T'S "It Can Wait" campaign. A virtual-reality simulator will be at Palm Beach State College's Lake Worth campus in front of the book store Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

AT&T stays it created the virtual-reality experience after research showed nearly four in 10 smartphone users go on social media while driving.

About three in 10 are surfing the internet and one in 10 is doing some type of video chat.

While texting and driving has been a concern for years, as social media use grows, so does social media use while driving.

Right now, texting while driving is a secondary offense in Florida, meaning you have to be pulled over for a different reason initially, but some lawmakers are trying to change that law. 

