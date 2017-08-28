Distracted-driving simulator visits PB State

A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.

More evacuations as Hurricane Harvey bears down on Texas

The idea is to get ten other families in your area to sign up so your child is not the only one without a smartphone under the age of 13.

Pledge asks parents to not buy smartphones for children under 13

Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.

Conor McGregor is a massive underdog against Floyd Mayweather, but stop pretending the improbable doesn't happen in combat sports.

McGregor must get rough and creative to upset Mayweather

College students will have the chance to see how dangerous distracted driving can be without getting behind the wheel.

It's all part of AT&T'S "It Can Wait" campaign. A virtual-reality simulator will be at Palm Beach State College's Lake Worth campus in front of the book store Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AT&T stays it created the virtual-reality experience after research showed nearly four in 10 smartphone users go on social media while driving.

About three in 10 are surfing the internet and one in 10 is doing some type of video chat.

While texting and driving has been a concern for years, as social media use grows, so does social media use while driving.

Right now, texting while driving is a secondary offense in Florida, meaning you have to be pulled over for a different reason initially, but some lawmakers are trying to change that law.