WPB to host Democratic candidates for governor

Posted: Thursday, August 24 2017 6:06 PM EDT 2017-08-24 22:06:51 GMT Updated: Friday, August 25 2017 2:30 PM EDT 2017-08-25 18:30:30 GMT Conor McGregor is a massive underdog against Floyd Mayweather, but stop pretending the improbable doesn't happen in combat sports. More >> Conor McGregor is a massive underdog against Floyd Mayweather, but stop pretending the improbable doesn't happen in combat sports. More >> Updated: Monday, June 19 2017 8:41 AM EDT 2017-06-19 12:41:12 GMT (Source: Bubba Hinson)
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.
More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.
More >> Posted: Friday, August 25 2017 4:22 AM EDT 2017-08-25 08:22:00 GMT Updated: Friday, August 25 2017 4:49 AM EDT 2017-08-25 08:49:57 GMT
The idea is to get ten other families in your area to sign up so your child is not the only one without a smartphone under the age of 13.
More >>
The idea is to get ten other families in your area to sign up so your child is not the only one without a smartphone under the age of 13.
More >> Posted: Thursday, August 24 2017 2:56 AM EDT 2017-08-24 06:56:25 GMT Updated: Friday, August 25 2017 2:38 AM EDT 2017-08-25 06:38:20 GMT
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.
More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.
More >> Posted: Monday, August 21 2017 2:51 PM EDT 2017-08-21 18:51:46 GMT Updated: Thursday, August 24 2017 11:37 AM EDT 2017-08-24 15:37:55 GMT
A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine...
More >>
A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene.
More >>
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- The three leading Democratic candidates for Florida governor are expected to speak at a forum Monday in West Palm Beach.
, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and businessman Chris King are scheduled to speak Monday at the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches. Former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham
The three are seeking the nomination to replace Republican Gov. Rick Scott in the November 2018 election. The primary is next August.
On the Republican side,
and state Sen. Jack Latvala have announced their candidacies. Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran is also considering a GOP bid. Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam
Scott is precluded by the state constitution from seeking a third consecutive term.
Associated Press 2017