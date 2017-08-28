3 Residents displaced by Riviera Beach fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

3 Residents displaced by Riviera Beach fire

The Red Cross said an overnight apartment fire displaced three people, including two children, in Riviera Beach.

The fire occurred on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The Red Cross is providing aid to the affected residents.

No other details were immediately available.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.