Missing 75-year-old woman found safe

UPDATE

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Monday morning that Rose Marie Turner has been found safe.

EARLIER STORY

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 75-year-old woman with dementia near Delray Beach. 

The missing woman, Rose Marie Turner, was last seen around 9 p.m. Sunday by her husband. She walked away from her residence in the 15200 block of Jackson Rd. near Delray Beach.

Turner is 5 feet 2 inches, about 120 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. 

She was last wearing a black shirt that said "Brenda's Birds."

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 688-3400.

