School bus crash on I-95 NB causes backups in Palm Beach County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

School bus crash on I-95 NB causes backups in Palm Beach County

A Palm Beach County School District bus was involved in a crash Monday morning on northbound Interstate 95 near Sixth Avenue.

The three-vehicle wreck was reported just before 8 a.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol said two vehicles collided and one bounced off the wall, hitting the school bus.

No one on the bus was injured, and the bus only sustained minor damage.

All of the students that were on the bus were put on an alternate bus.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene and all of the vehicles are off to the side of the road, and no lanes are blocked.

The flow of traffic is getting back to normal after earlier delays back to Lantana Road.

