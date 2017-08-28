School bus crash on I-95 NB causes backups in Palm Beach County

-
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain. More >>
The Trump administration faces a Sept. 5 deadline from a group of Republican state lawmakers hoping to force the president's hand.More >>
Conor McGregor is a massive underdog against Floyd Mayweather, but stop pretending the improbable doesn't happen in combat sports.More >>
(Source: Bubba Hinson)
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd. More >>
The idea is to get ten other families in your area to sign up so your child is not the only one without a smartphone under the age of 13. More >>
A Palm Beach County School District bus was involved in a crash Monday morning on northbound Interstate 95 near Sixth Avenue.
The three-vehicle wreck was reported just before 8 a.m.
The Florida Highway Patrol said two vehicles collided and one bounced off the wall, hitting the school bus.
No one on the bus was injured, and the bus only sustained minor damage.
All of the students that were on the bus were put on an alternate bus.
Chopper 5 flew over the scene and all of the vehicles are off to the side of the road, and no lanes are blocked.
The flow of traffic is getting back to normal after earlier delays back to Lantana Road.
