Disturbance could become Tropical Storm Irma

A tropical disturbance off the coast of northeast Florida remains pretty disorganized Monday morning.

There will only be a short window of opportunity for this disturbance to become a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Irma over the next couple of days.

Tropical storm watches have been issued along the coasts of North and South Carolina.

The disturbance continues to pull moisture across South Florida, with higher chances for rain along the west coast of Florida.

Isolated rainfall is possible Monday morning, then scattered showers and storms from this afternoon into the early evening hours.

As the disturbance moves away from Florida on Tuesday, chances for rain will decrease through the rest of the week, and South Florida will see more sunshine.

A tropical wave with a 50 percent chance of development is moving away from the African coast.

The models are pretty keen on making this the next named storm, and possibly Hurricane Jose over the next seven to 10 days. At the moment, models have it turning north before ever reaching any land.

