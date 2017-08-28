PBSO: Man confesses to sexually abusing boy

The idea is to get ten other families in your area to sign up so your child is not the only one without a smartphone under the age of 13.

Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.

Conor McGregor is a massive underdog against Floyd Mayweather, but stop pretending the improbable doesn't happen in combat sports.

The Trump administration faces a Sept. 5 deadline from a group of Republican state lawmakers hoping to force the president's hand.

Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A 52-year-old man is facing child sexual battery and molestation charges in connection with a 10-year-old boy.

The mother of the boy took her son to doctors after he began showing signs of anxiety. She said her son complained of headaches, congestion, expressed to her that he didn't want to live any longer and was also suffering from fear.

The mother says when she started asking him what was scaring him, the boy eventually disclosed to her that a man had been sexually abusing him. The man was identified as Juan Pablo Suazo.

The boy spoke with a Child Protection Team investigator on August 17, 2017 and described the abuse, which occurred at least 5 times, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) arrest report.

According to the arrest report, the boy said Suazo would also show him gay pornographic videos and pictures of males having sex on his laptop computer.

On August 24, 2017, Juan Pablo Suazo responded to the Special Victim's Unit and gave a full confession, admitting to showing pornography to the boy and having sexual contact with the child.

Juan Pablo Suazo is charged with five counts of sexual battery on a person less than 12 years of age, one count of lewd or lascivious molestation and one count of showing obscene material to a child.