Greenacres man accused of trying to drown woman

The idea is to get ten other families in your area to sign up so your child is not the only one without a smartphone under the age of 13.

Pledge asks parents to not buy smartphones for children under 13

Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.

Conor McGregor is a massive underdog against Floyd Mayweather, but stop pretending the improbable doesn't happen in combat sports.

McGregor must get rough and creative to upset Mayweather

The Trump administration faces a Sept. 5 deadline from a group of Republican state lawmakers hoping to force the president's hand.

Trump expected to decide soon on fate of young immigrants

Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.

More chaos in Houston as floodwaters rise to roof lines

A Greenacres man tried to drown a woman in his pool Saturday night, according to Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies.

Ernest “Randy” Erb, 48, was arrested and charged with attempting to murder a 38-year-old woman.

Records show Erb’s neighbor, who lives in the 5000 block of Northern Lights Drive, called 911 after he saw Erb fighting with the woman and holding her head in the pool.

When deputies arrived around midnight, they said a soaking wet woman ran up to them. She was gasping for air and clearly distressed, a report states.

“He just tried to kill me,” the woman told deputies in the report. The deputies say they knocked on Erb’s door but no one answered.

Thirty minutes later, Erb called 911 after he barricaded himself in a bedroom with his two dogs, the report states. He eventually turned himself over to law enforcement.

The woman told deputies Erb was upset earlier and told her she had to leave his home. She said Erb dragged her off the couch and into the pool. He held her head under water and hit it against the pool.

PBSO reported they had responded to the home earlier in the day for a domestic argument.

While Erb was being transported to jail, he said the woman had stabbed him the day before.

Erb was released Sunday from the Palm Beach County Jail on $50,000 bond.