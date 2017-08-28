Loxahatchee murder suspect back in court - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Loxahatchee murder suspect back in court

The case against a woman accused of killing her ex-boyfriend in Loxahatchee returned to court Monday.

Deputies say Melanie Eam stabbed James Barry when he broke up with her last November. 

Attorneys said they completed depositions on officials in Maryland, the state where she was taken into custody.

In May, her lawyers said Maryland police obtained a confession illegally.

On Monday, a judge set a hearing to determine if any of that testimony will be suppressed.

Eam faces second-degree murder charges. 

