Officer: Man forged security guard certificates

A man sold several security guard certificates to people in Palm Beach County without proper training, officials say.

An officer with the Florida Department of Agriculture says Charles Florestal, 24, forged another man’s name on the certificates. The man told the officers he never trained those people.

One man told the officer he purchased his “Class D” security guard certificate from Florestal for $250. He admitted that he never received the required 40-hour training class.

Another man said he purchased the certificate from Florestal for $150 without the training class, the officer wrote in a report. A third man said he paid Florestal $175 for one.

Records show Florestal is a licensed security officer in Florida. He was arrested in Century Village in West Palm Beach.

Florestal is charged with three counts of fraud and forgery.

