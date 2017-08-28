Cops: Sebastian student had stun gun at school

-
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain. More >>
The Trump administration faces a Sept. 5 deadline from a group of Republican state lawmakers hoping to force the president's hand.More >>
Conor McGregor is a massive underdog against Floyd Mayweather, but stop pretending the improbable doesn't happen in combat sports.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd. More >>
The idea is to get ten other families in your area to sign up so your child is not the only one without a smartphone under the age of 13. More >>
A Sebastian River High School student is accused of bringing an electrical stunning device onto school grounds.
A school resource officer says several students told administrators a 17-year-old girl showed them the pink device during breakfast in the school cafeteria on Aug. 22.
When the officer asked the student about the device, the officer says the girl said she had it in the morning and her stepmother picked it up during first period.
The girl’s father brought the “Vipertek” stun gun back to school for the officer and it was entered into evidence, according to an Indian River Sheriff's Office report.
The school reported disciplining the girl, but the terms of the discipline are not immediately available.
The teen is charged with possessing and displaying a weapon on school property.Scripps Only Content 2017