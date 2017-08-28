Cops: Sebastian student had stun gun at school - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cops: Sebastian student had stun gun at school

A Sebastian River High School student is accused of bringing an electrical stunning device onto school grounds.

A school resource officer says several students told administrators a 17-year-old girl showed them the pink device during breakfast in the school cafeteria on Aug. 22.

When the officer asked the student about the device, the officer says the girl said she had it in the morning and her stepmother picked it up during first period.

The girl’s father brought the “Vipertek” stun gun back to school for the officer and it was entered into evidence, according to an Indian River Sheriff's Office report.

The school reported disciplining the girl, but the terms of the discipline are not immediately available.

The teen is charged with possessing and displaying a weapon on school property.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.