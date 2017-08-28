Norton Museuem set to reopen after 3-week hiatus

The idea is to get ten other families in your area to sign up so your child is not the only one without a smartphone under the age of 13.

Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.

Conor McGregor is a massive underdog against Floyd Mayweather, but stop pretending the improbable doesn't happen in combat sports.

The Trump administration faces a Sept. 5 deadline from a group of Republican state lawmakers hoping to force the president's hand.

Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.

After a three-week closure to revamp the exhibitions inside, the Norton Museum of Art is reopening Sept. 5 with a new exhibition.



“Earth Works: Mapping the Anthropocene” kicks off the new season of exhibits at the Norton. The work is by artist Justin Brice Guariglia, who flew with NASA scientists over Greenland in 2015 and 2016.

The group surveyed and documented melting glaciers and rising sea levels. Some of his images show places where ice formations no longer exist.



Guariglia’s pieces “can be viewed as blurring the line between photography and painting,” according to a release from the museum. Some of the pieces are as large as 12 x 16 feet, and show significant detail.

Museum admission is free every day while renovations are underway.

Art After Dark is a regular event at the museum.

On Thursday, Sept. 7, Art After Dark will include a talk by the artist. In addition to live music and a happy hour, there will be several other spotlight talks regarding pieces in the Norton’s collection.



The “Earth Works” exhibit will remain on display through Jan. 7, 2018.



More information can be found at www.norton.org.