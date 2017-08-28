Norton Museuem set to reopen after 3-week hiatus - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Norton Museuem set to reopen after 3-week hiatus

After a three-week closure to revamp the exhibitions inside, the Norton Museum of Art is reopening Sept. 5 with a new exhibition.  

“Earth Works: Mapping the Anthropocene” kicks off the new season of exhibits at the Norton. The work is by artist Justin Brice Guariglia, who flew with NASA scientists over Greenland in 2015 and 2016. 

The group surveyed and documented melting glaciers and rising sea levels. Some of his images show places where ice formations no longer exist.

Guariglia’s pieces “can be viewed as blurring the line between photography and painting,” according to a release from the museum.  Some of the pieces are as large as 12 x 16 feet, and show significant detail.

Museum admission is free every day while renovations are underway.

Art After Dark is a regular event at the museum.  

On Thursday, Sept. 7, Art After Dark will include a talk by the artist.  In addition to live music and a happy hour, there will be several other spotlight talks regarding pieces in the Norton’s collection. 

The “Earth Works” exhibit will remain on display through Jan. 7, 2018.

More information can be found at www.norton.org.

