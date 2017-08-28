Lewis Bennett, husband of Delray Beach woman missing at sea, arrested by the FBI

The idea is to get ten other families in your area to sign up so your child is not the only one without a smartphone under the age of 13.

Pledge asks parents to not buy smartphones for children under 13

Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.

Conor McGregor is a massive underdog against Floyd Mayweather, but stop pretending the improbable doesn't happen in combat sports.

McGregor must get rough and creative to upset Mayweather

The Trump administration faces a Sept. 5 deadline from a group of Republican state lawmakers hoping to force the president's hand.

Trump expected to decide soon on fate of young immigrants

Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Lewis Bennett, the husband of a Delray Beach woman who went missing at sea, has been arrested by the FBI.

A statement from the FBI says Bennett was arrested without incident in West Palm Beach.

The FBI says it is anticipated that Bennett will make his first appearance in a Key West Federal Court on Tuesday.

Bennett was arrested in connection with the theft of gold and silver coins valued at approximately $100,000.

According to a criminal complaint, law enforcement became aware of coins that had been stolen from a sailing vessel named "KITTY R" that was located in St. Maarten in May 2016.

The owner of the boat told the FBI that Bennett had been working onboard KITTY R as a crewmember at the time of the theft.

The victim says the gold and silver coins were stolen by breaking open the floor of the vessel beneath a pallet of food.

In the early morning of May 15, 2017, the U.S. Coast Guard received an Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacon and Personal Locator Beacon activation approximately 26 nautical miles west of Cay Sal Bank, Bahamas.

Bennett also dialed the U.S. Coast Guard reporting he was in distress in the same general location around the same time.

The FBI says Lewis Bennett took only one backpack of personal items with him at the time he was being rescued from his life raft by a USCG rescue swimmer. The rescue swimmer stated that his backpack was unusually heavy.

During the search efforts, USCG recovered and transported Bennett's life raft and contents to the USCG Station in Key West where all of the items onboard were inventoried.

Among his personal items were 9 plastic tubes wrapped in clear tape containing what appeared to be silver coins.

