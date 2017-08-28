Man raising money for special needs bikes - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man raising money for special needs bikes

If you have a bike in Sebastian, there's a good chance you know Marlon Warren 

“I’ve always had a love for bicycles, since the age of 12,” Warren says.

Warren grew up in poverty in the projects of Chicago - at one point sleeping on the floor of his home as drug dealers roamed the streets around him. 

He escaped that life 5 years ago, moving Florida, determined to find a purpose. 

He found the answer on two wheels. 

“I felt that there was a need to do more with bicycles.”

His business, Sebastian's Beach Bikes caters to bike riders across Sebastian, serving as the only bike repair in town. 

Marlon says the community has embraced him, and now he's looking to give back, by embracing a group he says is underserved. 

“From childhood, all the way up to adult age, there's a lot of children in our community that are with disabilities,” he says.

A father of a special needs child himself, his goal is to make those with disabilities have bikes of their own. 

Marlon specializes in modifying bikes for the handicapped, and now he’s turning to the community to help raise money and expand his business.

He wants to modify even more - giving his fellow neighbors a sense of freedom. 

“Whether you want to go to the beach, or ride on a trail, there's something out there for everybody,” he says.

