Man raising money for special needs bikes

The idea is to get ten other families in your area to sign up so your child is not the only one without a smartphone under the age of 13.

Pledge asks parents to not buy smartphones for children under 13

Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.

Conor McGregor is a massive underdog against Floyd Mayweather, but stop pretending the improbable doesn't happen in combat sports.

McGregor must get rough and creative to upset Mayweather

The Trump administration faces a Sept. 5 deadline from a group of Republican state lawmakers hoping to force the president's hand.

Trump expected to decide soon on fate of young immigrants

Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.

More rain, more dead: Harvey floods keeps Houston paralyzed

If you have a bike in Sebastian, there's a good chance you know Marlon Warren

“I’ve always had a love for bicycles, since the age of 12,” Warren says.

Warren grew up in poverty in the projects of Chicago - at one point sleeping on the floor of his home as drug dealers roamed the streets around him.

He escaped that life 5 years ago, moving Florida, determined to find a purpose.

He found the answer on two wheels.

“I felt that there was a need to do more with bicycles.”

His business, Sebastian's Beach Bikes caters to bike riders across Sebastian, serving as the only bike repair in town.

Marlon says the community has embraced him, and now he's looking to give back, by embracing a group he says is underserved.

“From childhood, all the way up to adult age, there's a lot of children in our community that are with disabilities,” he says.

A father of a special needs child himself, his goal is to make those with disabilities have bikes of their own.

Marlon specializes in modifying bikes for the handicapped, and now he’s turning to the community to help raise money and expand his business.

He wants to modify even more - giving his fellow neighbors a sense of freedom.

“Whether you want to go to the beach, or ride on a trail, there's something out there for everybody,” he says.

Click here for more info on how you can help Marlon.