Harvey a reminder about flood dangers in Florida

The idea is to get ten other families in your area to sign up so your child is not the only one without a smartphone under the age of 13.

The idea is to get ten other families in your area to sign up so your child is not the only one without a smartphone under the age of 13.

Pledge asks parents to not buy smartphones for children under 13

Pledge asks parents to not buy smartphones for children under 13

Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.

Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.

Conor McGregor is a massive underdog against Floyd Mayweather, but stop pretending the improbable doesn't happen in combat sports.

Conor McGregor is a massive underdog against Floyd Mayweather, but stop pretending the improbable doesn't happen in combat sports.

McGregor must get rough and creative to upset Mayweather

McGregor must get rough and creative to upset Mayweather

The Trump administration faces a Sept. 5 deadline from a group of Republican state lawmakers hoping to force the president's hand.

The Trump administration faces a Sept. 5 deadline from a group of Republican state lawmakers hoping to force the president's hand.

Trump expected to decide soon on fate of young immigrants

Trump expected to decide soon on fate of young immigrants

Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.

Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.

More rain, more dead: Harvey floods keeps Houston paralyzed

More rain, more dead: Harvey floods keeps Houston paralyzed

Story Video: Click here

Harvey is a reminder to us all down here in South Florida about the dangers of flooding and its potential impacts along our coast.

Emergency officials say 80% of storm-related deaths are caused by flooding.

Along the St. Lucie River, Kathleen Watson says Harvey hits close to home for two reasons.

One, she knows what it's like to go through heavy flooding.

"You prepare for that," said Watson.

RELATED: Gallery: Harvey strikes Texas | FEMA expects to be in Houston 'for years' | Help victims | Elderly residents rescued | Local Red Cross to aid Harvey victims

Two, she's from Texas and her brother lives in Houston.

"Makes me worried for everybody."

Now she's thinking what if?

"You're in their shoes," said Watson.

Martin County Emergency Management Director Dan Wouters says Harvey's rainfall is unprecedented, but there is a lesson learned here.

It's important to have a plan.

"They need to have supplies for five days," said Wouters.

That's something Kathleen keeps in mind living along the water in Palm City.

"Prepare so that you don't out yourself in that kind of position," said Watson.

It's also important to always pay attention to emergency management officials and the information they are relaying to homeowners.