How to help Harvey victims from West Palm Beach

A local restoration company heading to Houston Wednesday wants to bring essential items to give to families there, and is asking for the communities' help

Restore Force is a North Lake based business that has responded to natural disasters like Hurricanes Katrina and Sandy.

Each one they've responded to, they've donated some items, but this year they want to donate even more.

"They need as much help as they can get out there as they can possible get, so just trying to get anything they can. We're taking a lot of stuff out there because we're going to go do work, so if we have any room to squeeze in the trucks, and on top of that we're going to rent some Penske trucks. If we got to hire a semi, we're going to come out here and load it up. We're going to get as much stuff as we can out there because it's not available out there, is available here," Whitney Wiseman, the CEO of Restore Force Incorporated said.

They have a few items donated so far, but they want to fill this room up with clothes, pillows, blankets, toys  and especially baby's needs, like diapers and formula.

You can drop items off starting at 8 tomorrow morning. They leave for Houston around midday Wednesday.

You can go to their Lake Park location or to Spartan Firearms in Jupiter.

 

