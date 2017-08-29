A reminder about flood dangers in So. Florida - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

A reminder about flood dangers in So. Florida

Story Video: Click here

Harvey is a reminder to us all down here in South Florida about the dangers of flooding and its potential impacts along our coast.

Emergency officials say 80% of storm-related deaths are caused by flooding.

Along the St. Lucie River, Kathleen Watson says Harvey hits close to home for two reasons.

One, she knows what it's like to go through heavy flooding.

"You prepare for that," said Watson.

Two, she's from Texas and her brother lives in Houston.

"Makes me worried for everybody."

Now she's thinking what if?

"You're in their shoes," said Watson.

Martin County Emergency Management Director Dan Wouters says Harvey's rainfall is unprecedented, but there is a lesson learned here.

It's important to have a plan.

"They need to have supplies for five days," said Wouters.

That's something Kathleen keeps in mind living along the water in Palm City.

"Prepare so that you don't out yourself in that kind of position," said Watson.

It's also important to always pay attention to emergency management officials and the information they are relaying to homeowners.

