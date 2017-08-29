Lake Park company collects supplies for Harvey

The idea is to get ten other families in your area to sign up so your child is not the only one without a smartphone under the age of 13.

The idea is to get ten other families in your area to sign up so your child is not the only one without a smartphone under the age of 13.

Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.

Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.

Conor McGregor is a massive underdog against Floyd Mayweather, but stop pretending the improbable doesn't happen in combat sports.

Conor McGregor is a massive underdog against Floyd Mayweather, but stop pretending the improbable doesn't happen in combat sports.

The Trump administration faces a Sept. 5 deadline from a group of Republican state lawmakers hoping to force the president's hand.

The Trump administration faces a Sept. 5 deadline from a group of Republican state lawmakers hoping to force the president's hand.

Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.

Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.

Story Video: Click here

A Palm Beach County restoration company heading Wednesday to Houston wants to bring essential items to affected families and is asking for the community's help.

RELATED: Photos: Harvey hits Texas | More hurricane news

Restore Force, a Lake Park business, has responded to natural disasters like Hurricanes Katrina and Sandy.

Each one they have responded to, they've donated some items, but this year they want to donate even more.

"They need as much help as they can get out there as they can possible get, so just trying to get anything they can. We're taking a lot of stuff out there because we're going to go do work, so if we have any room to squeeze in the trucks, and on top of that we're going to rent some Penske trucks. If we got to hire a semi, we're going to come out here and load it up. We're going to get as much stuff as we can out there because it's not available out there, is available here," Whitney Wiseman, the CEO of Restore Force Incorporated said.

They have a few items donated so far, but they want to fill this room up with clothes, pillows, blankets, toys and especially baby's needs, like diapers and formula.

The public can drop items off starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday. They plan on departing for Houston around midday Wednesday.

Visit their location in Lake Park or at Spartan Firearms in Jupiter to donate.

Donate at Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

As on Tuesday, the public can drop off donations at the spring training home of the Houston Astros in West Palm Beach.

A trailer will be located at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches to collect donations that will be sent to Houston. Donations can be dropped off through Sept. 6.

Items of need include bottled water, diapers, baby food, animal crates and clothing.