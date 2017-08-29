Flooding makes travel difficult in Texas - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Flooding makes travel difficult in Texas

Story Video: Click here

Helping is pouring into Texas, but getting to the hardest hit areas is becoming a challenge, if not impossible.

NewsChannel 5 Katie LaGrone touched down in San Antonio Monday morning to cover the rescue and recovery efforts. She shows us how difficult it is to get through many parts of Texas.

RELATED: Photos: Harvey hits Texas | More hurricane news | Special Section: Hurricane Harvey

As of Monday night, she and her crew were only able to make it about 37 miles outside of Houston. 

Portions on Interstate 10 are shut down headed into Houston. 

Stay with NewsChannel 5 this week as LaGrone reports from Texas.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.