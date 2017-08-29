Lake Park business collects supplies for Harvey - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Lake Park business collects supplies for Harvey

Story Video: Click here

A Palm Beach County restoration company heading Wednesday to Houston wants to bring essential items to affected families and is asking for the community's help.

RELATED: Photos: Harvey hits Texas | More hurricane news

Restore Force, a Lake Park business, has responded to natural disasters like Hurricane Katrina and Sandy.

Each one they have responded to, they've donated some items, but this year they want to donate even more.

"They need as much help as they can get out there as they can possible get, so just trying to get anything they can. We're taking a lot of stuff out there because we're going to go do work, so if we have any room to squeeze in the trucks, and on top of that we're going to rent some Penske trucks. If we got to hire a semi, we're going to come out here and load it up. We're going to get as much stuff as we can out there because it's not available out there, is available here," Whitney Wiseman, the CEO of Restore Force Incorporated said.

They have a few items donated so far, but they want to fill this room up with clothes, pillows, blankets, toys and especially baby's needs, like diapers and formula.

The public can drop items off starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday. They plan on departing for Houston around midday Wednesday.

Visit their location in Lake Park or at Spartan Firearms in Jupiter to donate.

Donate at Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

As on Tuesday, the public can drop off donations at the spring training home of the Houston Astros in West Palm Beach. 

A trailer will be located at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches to collect donations that will be sent to Houston. Donations can be dropped off through Sept. 6. 

Items of need include bottled water, diapers, baby food, animal crates and clothing.

 

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.